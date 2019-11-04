International Development News
Development News Edition

East Asia Summit vows to step up anti-terror cooperation

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bangkok
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 19:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 19:08 IST
East Asia Summit vows to step up anti-terror cooperation

The East Asia Summit, a grouping of 18 countries including India, on Monday vowed to scale up efforts to deal with terrorism, radicalisation and transnational crimes including by ramping up coordination with anti-terror watchdog FATF and relevant UN agencies. At the end of its 14th summit here, the powerful bloc came out with a declaration listing measures to be taken by member countries to deal with various security challenges facing the region as well as on ways to counter narratives of the terror groups.

The East Asia Summit is the premier forum in the Asia-Pacific region to deal with issues relating security and defence. Since its inception in 2005, it has played a significant role in the strategic, geopolitical and economic evolution of East Asia. Apart from the 10 ASEAN member states, East Asia Summit includes India, China, Japan, Republic of Korea, Australia, New Zealand, United States and Russia. India was represented at the summit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Coming together for a better future for our planet. Today’s East Asia Summit was characterised by fruitful deliberations on ways to mitigate various global challenges,” he tweeted. The EAS declaration called for effective measures to counter terrorism including by containing terror financing in the region, seen as an affirmation of India's call for concerted approach to deal with terror groups.

The declaration said the EAS will deepen cooperation with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the FATF-style regional bodies. The EAS also resolved to ensure effective implementation of FATF standards to deal with terror financing

The bloc also recognised the importance of preventing criminal misuse of information and communications technologies (ICTs) such as the internet for terrorism or to incite terrorist acts while resolving to intensify cooperation to combat and prevent transnational crimes. The EAS also asked member countries to enhance collaboration in containing transnational crime consistent with domestic laws and regulations within and between member countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Centre, Delhi govt in war of words over air pollution in national capital

The Centre and the Delhi government were embroiled in a war of words on Monday over the issue of air pollution in the national capital. While Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar lashed out at the AAP government for promoting itself...

UPDATE 1-Jordan says two citizens held in Israel to return "before end of week" - Twitter

Jordans Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said on Monday two of its citizens detained by Israel after crossing into the occupied West Bank would return to Jordan before the end of the week.Jordan recalled its ambassador on Tuesday over the refu...

UPDATE 1-Trump officials shun impeachment inquiry as lawmakers prepare public hearings

Some witnesses called to testify in the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday and later this week are defying Democratic lawmakers requests to appear in closed door hearings before the investigation moves into its p...

MD & CEOs of CRAs shall not be members of rating committees, says Sebi

The managing director and chief executive officers of credit rating agencies shall not be members of their rating committee, Sebi on Monday said while putting in place norms for enhanced governance and accountability of credit rating agenci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019