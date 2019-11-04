International Development News
Development News Edition

India's decision on RCEP reflects its assessment on current global situation and fairness of agreement: MEA

India's decision to not join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement reflects its assessment on the current global situation as well as the fairness and balance of the agreement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday, adding that the country had "significant issues of core interest that remained unresolved".

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bangkok
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 19:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 19:57 IST
India's decision on RCEP reflects its assessment on current global situation and fairness of agreement: MEA
Secretary (East) in the MEA Vijay Thakur Singh briefing media persons in Bangkok on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

India's decision to not join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement reflects its assessment on the current global situation as well as the fairness and balance of the agreement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday, adding that the country had "significant issues of core interest that remained unresolved". Briefing media persons shortly after the major development on the RCEP, Secretary (East) in the MEA Vijay Thakur Singh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while speaking on India's decision, highlighted that he was guided by the impact it would have on the lives and livelihood of all Indians, especially the vulnerable sections of the society.

"India conveyed its decision at the summit to not join the RCEP agreement. This reflects both our assessment of the current global situation, as well as the fairness and balance of the agreement," said Singh. "India had significant issues of core interest that remain unresolved," she added.

Singh noted that India has participated in good faith in the RCEP discussion and has negotiated hard with "a clear-eyed view of our interests." "In the given circumstances, we believe that not joining the agreement is the right decision for India. We would continue to persevere in strengthening our trade, investment, and people to people relations with this region."

To the repeated queries from the journalists as to whether India would ever join the RCEP, Singh reiterated, "India has conveyed its decision to not join the RCEP agreement." The Prime Minister had said earlier that India remains committed to a comprehensive and balanced outcome of RCEP negotiations and seeks balance across goods, services and investments and also within each pillar.

RCEP is a proposed free trade agreement (FTA) between the ten member states of ASEAN and six FTA partners. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

EU vows 'zero tolerance' after reported farm budget abuse

The European Commission declared Monday it has zero tolerance for fraud after the New York Times alleged the gigantic EU agriculture budget shores up political corruption in eastern member states. The Commission has very clear rules for how...

Following are the top foreign stories at 2000 hours

FGN39 ASEAN-RCEP-2NDLD INDIA Bangkok Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that India will not join the mega Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership RCEP deal as negotiations failed to satisfactorily address New Delhis outstanding...

HC to hear petitions seeking Uniform Civil Code on Nov 15

The Delhi High Court on Monday clubbed together all petitions seeking framing of a uniform civil code UCC, as provided for under Article 44 of the Constitution, to promote national integration as well as gender justice, equality and dignity...

Mexico's 'Hoy na cirula' to 'Peak and plate' of Colombia, odd-even comes in different versions

From Mexicos Hoy no cirula policy to Colombias Peak and plate, different versions of odd-even car rationing scheme have been implemented across the globe to combat toxicity in air as well as traffic congestion. Mexico had in 1989 introduced...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019