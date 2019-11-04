International Development News
Senior Indian Army officer calls on Nepal Army chief; discusses bilateral issues

Image Credit: Wikimedia

India's Quarter Master General Lt Gen Gopal R on Monday called on the Nepal Army chief General Purna Chandra Thapa at the Nepal Army headquarters here and discussed ways to further consolidate bilateral military Tues. "India's Quarter Master General called on Nepal's Army chief Purna Chandra Thapa on Monday. During the meeting, the two senior Army officers discussed matters relating to bilateral mutual interest and bilateral relations," the Nepal Army headquarters said in a statement.

"Such type of exchange of visits by high ranking military officials from the neighboring country will further help in consolidating bilateral military relations and deepening ties between them," it said. The Quarter Master General is the Principal Staff Officer and advisor to the Chief of Army Staff on all 'Q' matters that includes revenue and procurement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

