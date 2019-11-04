International Development News
PM Modi leaves for home after attending ASEAN-India summit in Thailand

  PTI
  • |
  Bangkok
  • |
  Updated: 04-11-2019 21:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 21:48 IST
PM Modi leaves for home after attending ASEAN-India summit in Thailand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday left for home after attending India-ASEAN, the East Asia and the RCEP summits here. "PM @narendramodi emplanes for home after participating in ASEAN & related summits, encapsulating principles of Neighbourhood First, Act East & Indo Pacific across discussions with leaders from the region," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

In his address at the annual India-ASEAN summit, Prime Minister Modi talked about the mutual coordination between India's vision of the Indo-Pacific and ASEAN Outlook for the strategically key region which has been witnessing growing Chinese assertiveness. Modi also talked about cross border terrorism, spread of violent extremism and the situation in the South China Sea, and underlined the need for greater cooperation between India and the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) to unitedly confront major challenges facing the region.

During his speech at the RCEP Summit on Monday, Modi announced that India will not join the mega Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) deal as negotiations failed to address New Delhi's "outstanding issues and concerns". He held several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summits.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

