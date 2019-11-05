International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Malaysia aims to locate further $4.3 bln in 1MDB-linked assets

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kuala Lumpur
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 10:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 10:37 IST
UPDATE 1-Malaysia aims to locate further $4.3 bln in 1MDB-linked assets
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Malaysia is working to locate at least $4.3 billion in assets that have yet to be accounted for in a global money-laundering probe into state fund 1MDB, its anti-corruption chief said on Tuesday.

U.S. authorities say about $4.5 billion was siphoned from sovereign wealth fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) in a scandal spanning several countries but Malaysian officials say much more was stolen. The United States struck a deal last week to recover about $700 million more from fugitive financier Jho Low, who has played a central role in the scandal. He had previously forfeited a $126 million yacht and $140 million in other assets.

But about 18 billion ringgit ($4.34 billion) in assets remain unidentified and Malaysia was working with at least five countries to recover the amount, Latheefa Koya, the head of Malaysia's Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), told reporters. "This what we're working on... to locate, investigate and research where these properties are," Latheefa said.

She declined to give further details on the assets sought or the countries involved, citing pending investigations. At least six countries, including Singapore and Switzerland, are investigating alleged graft and money laundering at 1MDB, founded by former prime minister Najib Razak.

Najib, who lost a general election last year, has since been charged with 42 criminal offenses related to losses at 1MDB and other state entities. He has consistently denied wrongdoing and his lawyers say he was misled by high-ranked officials at the fund.

Malaysia estimates that Low stole more than $10 billion from 1MDB, attorney-general Tommy Thomas told the Nikkei Asian Review last month. Low, who faces charges in Malaysia and the United States over the scandal, has consistently denied wrongdoing. His whereabouts are unknown.

($1=4.1500 ringgit)

Also Read: Malaysia concerned by Indian trade body's call to boycott its palm oil

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Here's how to install October OTA update in Realme 3 Pro

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

China hypes import show, but not everyone's buying it

Shanghai, Nov 5 AFP China touts its annual import fair as proof that it is open for business but Western corporate lobbies are less enthused, with some companies dismissing it as an empty propaganda exercise. President Xi Jinping opened the...

Centre gives UP 4000 CAPF personnel to maintain law and order before, after Ayodhya judgement

By Ankur Sharma In order to maintain the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh during and after the pronouncement of judgement on the Ram Janambhoomi- Babri masjid case, the Centre has given Uttar Pradesh almost 4000 extra Paramilitary p...

Booker scores 40 as Suns end 76ers' unbeaten start

Devin Booker scored a season-high 40 points on Monday, and Ricky Rubio added 21 points and 10 assists as the host Phoenix Suns handed the Philadelphia 76ers their first loss of the season, 114-109. Aron Baynes had 15 points and made three 3...

Varun Beverages stock jumps over 11 pc on strong Sep quarter earnings

Shares of PepsiCo Indias bottling partner Varun Beverages on Tuesday zoomed over 11 per cent after the company posted 83.73 per cent increase in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September. The scrip jumped 11.44 per cent to Rs ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019