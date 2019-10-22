International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Malaysia concerned by Indian trade body's call to boycott its palm oil

Reuters Kuala Lumpur
Updated: 22-10-2019 17:22 IST
Malaysia concerned by Indian trade body's call to boycott its palm oil

Image Credit: Flickr

Malaysia said on Tuesday it viewed with "great concern" the decision by India's top vegetable oil trade body to ask its members to stop buying Malaysian palm oil in protest over criticism of New Delhi's action in disputed Kashmir.

"While we try to understand the underlying sentiment associated with the SEA (Solvent Extractors' Association)advisory with respect to Malaysian palm oil imports, we feel this is a major set back in our progressing cooperation and working relations," Malaysian Primary Industries Minister Teresa Kok said.

Also Read: UPDATE 1-Malaysia fines 80 people, companies in 1MDB case: anti-graft chief

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Malaysia
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019