International Development News
Development News Edition

Green groups return to court to stop Arctic oil drilling in Norway

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Oslo
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 13:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 13:21 IST
Green groups return to court to stop Arctic oil drilling in Norway
Image Credit: Pixabay

Green groups will try to convince a Norwegian appeals court on Tuesday that the government has violated the constitution by granting oil firms exploration rights in its Arctic waters. Greenpeace and Norway's Nature and Youth group filed a complaint against the Norwegian state in 2016 in a lower court to seek to end Arctic oil drilling but lost in 2018.

The case is part of an emerging branch of law worldwide where plaintiffs try to enlist a nation's founding principles to limit global warming. A win in Norway could set a precedent for other climate cases globally and have an impact on exploration in Western Europe's biggest oil and gas producer, the plaintiffs say.

"If anything, our case stands stronger than before," said Frode Plym, head of Greenpeace Norway, citing the latest U.N. climate reports and increased public opposition to Arctic oil exploration. "Norway must stop looking for all oil ... We do think that (the verdict) would have an impact on Norwegian policies," he told Reuters.

They base their case on article 112 of the constitution, which guarantees every person's right to a healthy and sustainable environment, also the right of future generations. They also point to Norway's decision to continue exploration for oil and gas which, they say, contradicts its commitments under the Paris climate agreement.

Oil and gas amount to more than half of the value of Norway's exports and helped build its $1 trillion sovereign wealth fund into the world's largest. In a sign the government continues to take the case seriously, Attorney General Fredrik Sejersted will defend the state in the appeal, as he did in the first round.

Last year, the Oslo District Court said the 23rd licensing round that granted offshore exploration rights to companies including Equinor and Chevron was legal. Since the lawsuit was filed, Chevron has exited Norway. In written submissions to the court seen by Reuters, the government will argue that the licenses were "clearly not in breach of principles of international law, neither under environmental and climate law nor according to traditional human rights".

The energy and oil ministry directed requests for comment to the Attorney General, who declined comment before the beginning of the appeal. Two organizations - the Grandparents Climate Campaign and Friends of the Earth Norway have joined the side of the plaintiffs for the appeal.

The oil industry accounts for a quarter of Norway's domestic greenhouse gas emissions, which stood at 52 million tonnes last year, up 1% compared with 1990, according to Statistics Norway.

Also Read: UPDATE 1-U.S., UK and Norway urge South Sudan to meet deadline for transitional government

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Why shouldn't we get Phoebe onto Bond, asks Daniel Craig

Daniel Craig dismissed a reporters suggestion that Fleabag creator-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge was hired to punch up the script of the new Bond movie No Time to Die and make it more inclusive. The actor, who is returning as James Bond for the...

Senegal announces launch of oil and gas licensing round

West Africas Senegal, considered a frontier petroleum market, on Tuesday announced an oil and gas licensing round.The licensing round will be for three offshore blocks and the legal phase will conclude in late January, said oil minister Mah...

Police on the streets a 'new low', says Congress questioning Amit Shah's silence

The Congress on Tuesday said the police protesting on the roads in the national capital is a new low for India since independence and questioned Home Minister Amit Shahs silence on the issue. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjew...

France to implement quotas for labour immigration-minister

France will for the first time set quotas for the number of immigrant workers from outside the European Union it allows into the country, French Labour Minister Muriel Penicaud said on Tuesday, a measure long sought by the countrys right-wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019