International Development News
Development News Edition

Just 15 years of post-Paris Agreement emissions to lock in 20 cm of sea-level rise in 2300: Study

Unless governments significantly scale up their emission reduction efforts, the 15 years' worth of emissions released under their current Paris Agreement pledges alone would cause 20 cm of sea-level rise over the longer term, according to new research published today in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).

  • ANI
  • |
  • Potsdam
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 16:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 16:07 IST
Just 15 years of post-Paris Agreement emissions to lock in 20 cm of sea-level rise in 2300: Study
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Unless governments significantly scale up their emission reduction efforts, the 15 years' worth of emissions released under their current Paris Agreement pledges alone would cause 20 cm of sea-level rise over the longer term, according to new research published today in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS). The study, led by researchers at Climate Analytics and the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK), estimates how much long-term sea-level rise will be locked in by 2300 due to past and near-term anthropogenic greenhouse gas emissions up to 2030.

The research is the first to quantify the sea-level rise contribution of anthropogenic greenhouse gas emissions that countries would release if they met their current Paris Agreement pledges ('Nationally Determined Contributions' or NDCs). The pledges, made after first adopting the Paris Agreement in 2015, expire in 2030. The researchers found that emissions released during those 15 years alone would cause sea levels to rise by 20 cm by 2300, one-fifth of the total committed sea-level rise caused by the emissions released from the start of industrialization up to 2030. The potential impact of the already irreversible melting of parts of the Antarctic ice sheet was not taken into account.

"Our results show that what we do today will have a huge effect in 2300. 20 cm is very significant; it is basically as much sea-level rise as we've observed over the entire 20th century. To cause that with only 15 years of emissions is quite staggering," said Climate Analytics' Alexander Nauels, lead author of the study. "The true consequences of our emissions on sea-level rise unfold over centuries, due to the slow pace at which the ocean, polar ice sheets and glaciers respond to global warming. The more carbon we release now the more sea-level rise we are locking in for the future," Nauels said.

The researchers also found that just over half of the 20 cm contribution can be attributed to the top five polluters - China, USA, EU, India, and Russia. The emissions released by these five countries under their current Paris Agreement pledges (NDCs) will cause seas to rise by 12 cm by 2300, the study shows. "Just five economies are responsible for more than half of the projected sea-level rise caused by emissions released in the 15 years following the Paris Agreement. In order to limit long-term sea-level rise, it is crucial that these countries step up their emission reduction efforts," said Johannes Gutschow from PIK, another author of the study.

When accounting for all the emissions released between 1991, the year after the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) published its first scientific assessment of climate change, and 2030, the long-term sea-level rise commitment of the five biggest emitters increases to 26 cm. "The implications of our findings are clear. Emissions today will inevitably cause seas to rise a long way into the future. This process cannot be reversed. It is our legacy for humankind," said Climate Analytics' Carl-Friedrich Schleussner, who also contributed to the study.

"Governments urgently need to put forward much stronger emission reduction pledges, or NDCs, by 2020 in order to decarbonize at a pace in line with the Paris Agreement's 1.5°C temperature goal and avoid further burdening future generations," Schleussner said. As seas rise, extreme sea-level events will happen more often and increase flood risks. The recent IPCC Special Report on Oceans and Cryosphere states that extreme sea-level events currently seen only once in a hundred years will occur annually in many parts of the world by 2050 due to the projected sea-level rise of 24-32 cm. This will have potentially devastating impacts on many coastal and island communities. (ANI)

Also Read: Researchers discover a stretchable light-emitting stopwatch

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Vistara starts second daily flight on Delhi-Indore route

Vistara airline announced on Tuesday that it has started a second daily flight on the Delhi-Indore route, with the first one between the two cities launched on October 26. Vistara now flies twice a day between Delhi and Indore with morning ...

Displaced citizens facing humanitarian challenges in Zimbabwe after cyclone

Over eight months after Cyclone Idai devastated Southern Africa, the affected communities in Zimbabwe are desperate for permanent shelter and the resumption of livelihoods. The Displacement Tracking Matrix DTM conducted by the International...

UPDATE 1-OPEC's Barkindo: oil market may have upside potential next year

OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said on Tuesday that the oil market outlook for 2020 may have upside potential, appearing to downplay any need for deeper cuts to production.The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and ...

IPL GC: Exclusive 'No Ball Umpire' for IPL, no 'Power Player' for time being

The IPL Governing Council is planning to have an umpire assigned specifically to check no balls after a number of howlers in the past few seasons led to heightened concerns about quality of Indian match officials. It was also learnt that th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019