International Development News
Development News Edition

Gandhi, Mandela busts unveiled at Tolstoy Farm in South Africa

  • PTI
  • |
  • Johannesburg
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 16:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 16:19 IST
Gandhi, Mandela busts unveiled at Tolstoy Farm in South Africa
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Two larger-than-life busts of Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela have been unveiled at Tolstoy Farm, the self-sufficient commune that he started during his tenure as a lawyer in Johannesburg. Tolstoy Farm, named after the great Russian writer whom Gandhi much admired, was a community started by Gandhi in Transvaal, South Africa, in 1910. It became the headquarters of the Satyagraha campaign which Gandhi led at that time.

High Commissioner for India Jaideep Sarkar lauded the Mahatma Gandhi Remembrance Organisation (MGRO), led by veteran South African community activist and Gandhian follower Mohan Hira, for having initiated the revival of the once-thriving Tolstoy Farm which had been vandalized and completely destroyed over several decades. Hira started revamping the venue gradually at his own expense about two decades ago, planting trees and building walls, with a few contributions from the local Indian community.

Sarkar pledged the support of his office and that of Consul General in Johannesburg Anju Ranjan to develop the venue further. "We have preserved this site for today but not for tomorrow, and I appeal to you to preserve this for our future generations," Sarkar said, highlighting its potential of becoming a major tourist attraction in Johannesburg.

"Johannesburg is on the tourist map, and all Indians come through this city. It's just a short drive from the city, so I'm sure that if we can build this into a tourist site, it can become something that will attract members of the Indian diaspora who come to South Africa," Sarkar added. "It was here at Tolstoy Farm that Gandhi tried to understand how to bring diverse people together on a common platform. He never made a distinction between his personal philosophy and his political philosophy – they merged into one," Sarkar said.

The diplomat also reflected on how Gandhi had made an impact on Mandela, who became the country's first democratically-elected Black majority President after spending 27 years in prison as a political prisoner of the white minority government. "Madiba (clan name by which Mandela is affectionately known) has in his books and in his speeches recognized the important role that Gandhi's ideas played in the development of his own political philosophies and indeed in the freedom struggle of South Africa,' Sarkar said.

Ranjan, who took up her post just two weeks earlier, said she was disappointed when she arrived at Tolstoy Farm because she had envisioned a thriving farm with fruit orchards and fields of corn and wheat growing, as she had read in books about the area during Gandhi's time. But she too gave assurances of assisting in restoring the area to its previous glory.

A group of local Gujarati octogenarians who had once been members of a long-defunct cultural organization promised to contribute R350,001 to the restoration project. MGRO also made awards to 30 stalwarts of the local Indian community for their many years of service in the Gandhian tradition in diverse areas of community welfare and philanthropic projects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Rugby-Saracens docked 35 points and fined for breaching salary cap rules

English champions Saracens have been given a 35-point deduction and fined 5.36 million pounds 6.92 million after they were found guilty of breaching salary cap regulations, Premiership Rugby PRL said on Tuesday. British media reported the b...

InterGlobe Aviation shares up 2 pc ahead of strategic business announcement with Qatar Airways

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation on Tuesday rose 2 percent ahead of a strategic business announcement by the company along with Qatar Airways. The scrip gained 1.77 percent to close at Rs 1,461.45 on the BSE. During the day, it rose to 4.64 pe...

Home minister reviews situation in UT of J-K

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, three months after the Centre abrogated special status of the erstwhile state and split it into two UTs. This is the first meeting between Shah a...

UPDATE 2-North Korea criticises "hostile policy" as U.S. diplomat visits South Korea

A U.S. report calling North Korea a sponsor of terrorism shows a hostile policy that prevents progress in denuclearisation talks, the isolated nation said on Tuesday, as a senior U.S. diplomat was set to arrive in the neighbouring South. No...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019