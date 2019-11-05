Boeing Chairman praises Muilenburg, signals he will stay

New York, Nov 5 (AFP) Boeing's chairman on Tuesday gave an enthusiastic vote of public confidence in Dennis Muilenburg amid calls in Congress for the embattled Boeing chief executive to resign after two deadly crashes.

"Dennis has done everything right," Boeing Chairman David Calhoun told CNBC, praising Muilenburg for keeping the board closely abreast of efforts to return the 737 MAX back to service.

Calhoun said Muilenburg had asked not to receive a bonus for 2019 after lawmakers lambasted Muilenburg over pay at a Capitol Hill hearing last week. (AFP) MRJ

