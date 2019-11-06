International Development News
Development News Edition

Massive H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies under Trump Admin, says report

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 07:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 07:46 IST
Massive H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies under Trump Admin, says report
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Pixabay

As a result of the more restrictive Trump Administration policies, denial rates for H-1B petitions have increased significantly from just six percent in 2015 to 24 percent in the third quarter of the current fiscal, a study carried out by an American think-tank has shown. The study by the National Foundation for American Policy, based on data received from the US Citizenship and Immigration Services or USCIS, also reflects that denial rate for H-1B visas is highest among major Indian IT companies, thus giving credence to charges that Indian companies are being unduly targeted by the current administration.

For instance, the denial rate of H-1B petitions for initial employment for Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Google in 2015 was just one percent. In 2019, the same increased respectively to six, eight, seven and three percent. The denial rate for Apple remained the same at two percent. During the same period, the denial rate jumped from four percent to 41 percent for Tech Mahindra, from six percent to 34 percent for Tata Consultancy Services, from seven percent to 53 percent for Wipro and from just two percent to 45 percent for Infosys, the study showed.

At least 12 companies that provide professional or IT services to other US companies, including Accenture, Capgemini and others, had denial rates of over 30 percent through the first three quarters of fiscal 2019. Most of these companies had denial rates between two percent and seven percent as recently as in 2015, it said. The denial rate for H-1B petitions for continuing employment was also high for Indian IT companies. For Tech Mahindra, it increased from two percent to 16 percent during the same period, while that of Wipro increased from four percent to 19 percent, and Infosys from one percent to 29 percent, the study showed.

On the other hand, the denial rates for H-1B petitions for continuing employment among major American companies were low — Amazon (from one percent to three percent), Microsoft (remained at two percent), Intel (from one percent to three percent), Apple (remained at one percent) and for Google, it increased from 0.4 percent in 2015 to one percent in 2019. Noting that between 2015 and 2019, the denial rate for new H-1B petitions for initial employment quadrupled from six to 24 percent, the National Foundation for American Policy said to put this in perspective, between 2010 and 2015, the denial rate for "initial" H-1B petitions never exceeded eight percent, while today the rate is three times higher.

"A key goal of the Trump administration – achieved through memos and policy changes – has been to make it more difficult for well-educated foreign nationals to work in America in science and engineering fields," the foundation said. In the first three quarters of fiscal 2019, US Citizenship and Immigration Services adjudicators denied 24 percent of H-1B petitions for "initial" employment and 12 percent of H-1B petitions for "continuing" employment, it said.

The 12 percent denial rate for continuing employment is also historically high. It was only three percent in 2015, the think-tank said. "Based on how the agency processes cases, this data suggests the environment has not improved for employers," Lynden Melmed, a partner at Berry Appleman & Leiden and former chief counsel for USCIS, said.

"'Cream of the crop' cases would have been approved during that time period, but cases, where the government issued a Request for Evidence, would likely not show up in that data set because they would not be decided until much later," he said. Research by Britta Glennon, assistant professor at the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania, found that "restrictive H-1B policies could not only be exporting more jobs and businesses to countries like Canada, but they also could be making the US's innovative capacity fall behind".

In response to being unable to hire high-skilled foreign nationals, US companies increase their hiring overseas, which causes more innovation by foreign nationals to take place in other countries, benefiting those nations, the think-tank said. H-1B visa restrictions, such as those now being implemented by the administration, push jobs outside the United States and lead to less innovation in America, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Bardreau gets first goal, red-hot Islanders drop Senators

Cole Bardreau scored his first NHL goal -- on a penalty shot -- to give the red-hot New York Islanders the lead for good Tuesday night, when the Islanders ran their winning streak to 10 games with a 4-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators in B...

Flyers erupt in 3rd period to down Hurricanes

Sean Couturier scored one goal and added one assist to lift the host Philadelphia Flyers past the Carolina Hurricanes 4-1 on Tuesday. Claude Giroux also contributed one goal and one assist. Travis Konecny and Joel Farabee each had one goal ...

Mexico Congress backs constitutional change to allow presidential recall vote

Mexicos Congress approved a raft of constitutional changes on Tuesday that include permitting the right to a recall vote on the president, overriding opposition concerns it may open the door to allowing re-election of the countrys leader. P...

Soccer-'Unique agreement' closes pay gap in Australia: FFA

Australian soccers governing body said on Wednesday it has reached an agreement with the players union on a new collective bargaining agreement CBA that closes the pay gap between the mens and womens national teams. Football Federation Aust...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019