Extinction Rebellion win court challenge to London police ban

Climate-change activists Extinction Rebellion won a legal challenge in London's High Court on Wednesday against a police-imposed blanket ban on protests during its "Autumn Uprising" in the British capital in October. The court ruled that separate gatherings, even if coordinated by one organization, could not be defined as a single "public assembly", and the blanket ban was therefore unlawful.

Extinction Rebellion targeted major companies, government departments, and the transport network during its action.

Also Read: Celebrities back call for climate action in Extinction Rebellion video

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

