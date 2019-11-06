Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam strongly condemns violent action against lawmaker Junius Ho
Hong Kong's chief executive Carrie Lam strongly condemns violent action against lawmaker Junius Ho, she told a press briefing in Beijing on Wednesday.
Pro-Beijing lawmaker Junius Ho was attacked by a man wielding a knife on Wednesday and was taken to hospital along with an injured aide.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
