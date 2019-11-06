Ghana deputy energy minister says laws must change for more offshore exploration

Ghana's Deputy Energy Minister Amin Adam said on Wednesday that domestic laws must be changed to allow companies already producing to further explore offshore areas for more oil.

"We're changing our law to allow companies that are already producing in a certain area to continue with exploration. We have in the provisions of our laws that constrain investment," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)