Buckingham Palace: Queen's new outfits won't use real fur

  • London
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 19:28 IST
  • Created: 06-11-2019 19:19 IST
Buckingham Palace says new outfits designed for Queen Elizabeth II will not use real fur. The palace said Wednesday the decision does not mean the queen will dispose of all the fur outfits she already has.

The palace statement says "the queen will continue to re-wear existing outfits in her wardrobe." The decision pleased animal rights activists, who have sometimes criticized the monarch for the fur pieces in her collection of designer clothes.

Claire Bass, director of the Humane Society International/UK, says "we are thrilled Her Majesty has officially gone fur-free." She says the queen's decision will send a positive message that fur is no longer considered fashionable.

