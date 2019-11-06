International Development News
Development News Edition

Arundhati, R K Narayan, Rushdie make it to BBC's 100 'Novels That Shaped Our World' list

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 21:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 21:08 IST
Arundhati, R K Narayan, Rushdie make it to BBC's 100 'Novels That Shaped Our World' list

Renowned Indian authors like R K Narayan, Arundhati Roy, Salman Rushdie and Vikram Seth are among 100 writers who have featured on a list of the most inspiring novels chosen by a panel of experts and revealed by the BBC. The list has been collated by a panel of writers, curators and critics to select the 100 English language 'Novels That Shaped Our World'.

The panel – comprising the Times Literary Supplement editor Stig Abell, founder and director of the Bradford Literature Festival Syima Aslam, novelists Juno Dawson and Kit de Waal, journalist and presenter Mariella Frostrup and author and academic Alexander McCall Smith – spent months debating before choosing from an array of contemporary reads, literary classics, graphic novels and children's books. The list, that ranges from classics to contemporary, is split into ten categories including identity, love, sex and romance, politics, power and protest, and class and society.

Roy's debut novel 'The God of Small Things' features in the identity category, Narayan 'Swami and Friends' in the 'Coming of Age' section while Rushdie's 'The Moor's Last Sigh' is placed in the rule breakers class. "R K Narayan's novels are like a box of indian sweets: highly coloured container conceals a range of delectable treats," said author Smith about the Indian writer's books.

Indian novelist and poet Seth's 'A Suitable Boy' also features on the list in the family and friendship category and V S Naipaul's 'A House for Mr Biswas' is placed named in the class and society section. Pakistani authors Mohsin Hamid and Kamila Shamsie' have also made it onto the list for thier novels 'The Reluctant Fundamentalist' and 'Home Fire' respectively. Afghan-American novelist Khaled Hosseini's second novel 'A Thousand Splendid Suns' is also named on the list that features writers from around the world.

BBC Arts director Jonty Claypole said he wanted the list to be "provocative, spark debate and inspire curiosity." The list kickstarts the BBC's year-long celebration of literature. Some of the other novels chosen include 'A Game of Thrones' by George R R Martin - the first book of the series that inspired the smash hit TV show - Harper Lee's 'To Kill a Mockingbird' and Frankenstein by Mary Shelley, the BBC reported.

Toni Morrison's 'Beloved', Phillip Pullman's 'His Dark Materials', J K Rowling's Harry Potter series and Sue Townsend's The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole also feature on the list. The 100 page-turners were compiled to mark the 300th anniversary of the publication of Daniel Defoe's Robinson Crusoe, believed to herald the birth of the English language novel.

"We asked our prestigious panel to create a list of world-changing novels that would be provocative, spark debate and inspire curiosity. It took months of enthusiastic debate and they have not disappointed. There are neglected masterpieces, irresistible romps as well as much-loved classics," Claypole said. A BBC Two three-part series, Novels That Shaped Our World, begins on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Andhra Pradesh: Family tries to commit suicide at Ramakuppam MRO office

A family allegedly tried to attempt suicide at Ramakuppam MRO office in Chittoor district. They alleged that MRO officials have issued passbook, for the land which he has been cultivating for a long time, to someone else.Babu Naik, one of t...

Man held for sexual assault

A man was arrested for sexually assaulting a pregnant woman here, a police officer said on Wednesday.Ravinder 30, a resident of Sohna, was arrested from his residence.He sexually assaulted his relative after he found her alone at her reside...

Kartarpar corridor: Hry govt to arrange free travel for Sikh devotees till Gurdaspur

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said his government will provide free travel service to over 5,000 devotees, who are visiting Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan to mark the 550th birth anniversary Guru Nanak Dev, till Gurda...

People have full faith in SC, its verdict in Ayodhya case will be welcomed by all: Ravi Shankar

Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said on Wednesday that people of the country have full faith in the Supreme Court and its verdict in the Ayodhya case will be welcomed by all and urged people not to entertain or ignite rumours. In a me...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019