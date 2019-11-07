International Development News
3 charged in US with spying on Twitter users for Saudi Arabia

3 charged in US with spying on Twitter users for Saudi Arabia
Two former Twitter employees and a third man have been charged in San Francisco Federal Court with spying on Twitter users critical of the Saudi royal family, the US Justice Department announced.

The two Saudi citizens and one US citizen allegedly worked together to unmask the ownership details behind dissident Twitter accounts on behalf of the government in Riyadh and the royal family, the department said on Wednesday.

