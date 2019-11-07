International Development News
Aston Martin swings to third-quarter pre-tax loss

  Reuters
  London
  07-11-2019
  • Created: 07-11-2019 12:46 IST
Luxury British carmaker Aston Martin swung to a third-quarter pre-tax loss of 13.5 million pounds ($17 million) on Thursday, saying its wholesale volumes would be lower than previously guided.

The 106-year automaker, famed for being fictional agent James Bond's brand of choice, said it is taking action to control its costs through an efficiency programme but expected to meet the market's financial expectations.

The company is launching its first sport utility vehicle, the DBX, which it hopes will turn around its fortunes. ($1 = 0.7788 pounds)

