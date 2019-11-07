Russia says 2,000 relatives of Middle East militants pose security threat -RIA
Russia's FSB security service has identified 2,000 Russian nationals who are relatives of militants in the Middle East and could try to return to Russia, posing a terrorist threat, the FSB's head said on Thursday, RIA news agency reported.
FSB director Alexander Bortnikov said such people try to reach Russia after leaving conflict areas in the Middle East via humanitarian corridors.
