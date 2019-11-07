International Development News
Russia says 2,000 relatives of Middle East militants pose security threat -RIA

Russia's FSB security service has identified 2,000 Russian nationals who are relatives of militants in the Middle East and could try to return to Russia, posing a terrorist threat, the FSB's head said on Thursday, RIA news agency reported.

FSB director Alexander Bortnikov said such people try to reach Russia after leaving conflict areas in the Middle East via humanitarian corridors.

Also Read: Exercise utmost caution while travelling to Turkey: India's advisory to nationals

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

