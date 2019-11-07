Four protesters killed by gunfire from security forces in Baghdad - police, medics

At least four protesters were killed and more than 35 others wounded in central Baghdad on Thursday after security forces used live gunfire to disperse anti-government demonstrations, police and hospital sources said.

The clashes took place near Shuhada bridge, the sources said.

