International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters rally for Catalan independence

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 24-10-2019 18:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-10-2019 18:16 IST
UPDATE 2-Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters rally for Catalan independence
Protesters shouting slogans while clashing with police forces in Hong Kong on Tuesday night. Image Credit: ANI

Hundreds of Hong Kong protesters, some waving Catalan flags and banners urging "a fight for freedom together", rallied in support of a separate Catalonia on Thursday, broaching an issue that is anathema to Hong Kong's Communist Party leaders in Beijing. In Hong Kong's pro-democracy demonstrations, millions have taken to the streets for five months in sometimes violent clashes over what they see as China's tightening grip. Most protesters in the former British colony want greater democracy, among other demands, although a small minority is calling for independence.

In that sense, they share some common ground with separatist demonstrators in Spain's wealthy northeast region of Catalonia, which was rocked by protests after nine separatist leaders were sentenced this month to long prison terms for a failed independence bid in 2017. Thursday's rally in Hong Kong was held in a downtown garden, home to a cricket club in colonial days, one of the few to have obtained a permit from authorities in recent weeks.

Some Hong Kong protesters went online to urge people not to attend, saying it was too provocative and risked denting international support for their own cause. Hong Kong authorities formally banned a group promoting independence from China in September last year, the first time a political organization has been outlawed since the 1997 handover to Chinese rule.

In Spain, all but one of the main political parties have consistently opposed an independence referendum for Catalonia, but separatist parties are not banned and the region already enjoys a degree of political autonomy and control over part of its budget. Ricard Bosom, 36, a tourist from Barcelona, said he supported the Hong Kong protesters.

"The context (of Catalonia and Hong Kong) is different," he told Reuters. "Both are different stories, but in general terms... it is about an oppressive and tyrannical state against a group of people that are trying to do something different and they are not listened to." Hong Kong in 1997 was allowed to retain extensive freedoms not enjoyed in mainland China under a "one country, two systems" formula, including an independent judiciary and right to protest.

But many Hong Kong residents are angry at what they see as a relentless march towards mainland control. "I come because I think Catalonia needs support, just like Hong Kong," said Jason Chan, 22, a clerk. "Pursuing democracy is a universal value."

China denies meddling in Hong Kong and accuses the United States and Britain of fomenting the unrest, the biggest popular challenge to Chinese President Xi Jinping since he came to power in 2012. He warned this month that any attempt to divide China would end in "crushed bodies and shattered bones".

Independence is a highly divisive issue in Catalonia, a region of more than 7 million inhabitants, with its own language, parliament, and flag. Protests erupted in the region after the separatist leaders were sentenced on Oct. 14 over the 2017 independence bid, which included holding a referendum that had been banned by the courts and then making a unilateral declaration of independence.

Students have boycotted classes and protesters have focused on strategic targets to cause maximum disruption, including the airport serving Barcelona - similar to strategies used by Hong Kong activists. (Additional reporting by Anne Marie Roantree and Farah Master Writing by Nick Macfie Editing by Frances Kerry)

Also Read: FIFA fines Hong Kong after fans whistle Chinese anthem

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Judge validates Trump impeachment inquiry, orders Mueller document release

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

'How to spot a wormhole in space decoded'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UK police ask Vietnamese community for help on 39 truck dead

British police want help from members of the Vietnamese community in Britain and abroad to identify the 39 people found dead in the back of a truck on Wednesday, a senior officer said on Saturday.Detective Chief Inspector Martin Pasmore tol...

6 CRPF personnel injured as militants hurl grenade in Srinagar

Militants hurled a grenade at a CRPF team, injuring six personnel, in the Karan Nagar area of Srinagar on Saturday, police said. The Central Reserve Police Force CRPF team was manning a checkpoint when the grenade attack took place.Six pers...

Eco-friendly green firecrackers for Diwali

After the launch of eco-friendly green firecrackers Chandni Chowk, one of the busiest markets in the national capital has been decked up with pollution-free firecrackers. According to the governments directions, people are allowed to use on...

Rugby-Reaction to England's victory vs All Blacks in the World Cup semis

Reaction after England beat defending champions New Zealand 19-7 in the Rugby World Cup semi-final in Tokyo nL4N27B032 ENGLAND COACH EDDIE JONESNew Zealand is the gods of rugby so we had to take it to them and put them on the back foot as m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019