International Development News
Development News Edition

As bigotry stirs globally, Bosnian Jews, Muslims recall lesson in tolerance

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Sarajevo
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 21:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 21:09 IST
As bigotry stirs globally, Bosnian Jews, Muslims recall lesson in tolerance
Image Credit: Flickr

Bosnia's Jews and Muslims on Thursday marked the bicentenary of the rescue of a dozen Jews from an Ottoman-era governor's jail, saying their liberation by Sarajevo Muslims is a great example of co-existence at a time of rising global sectarian hatred.

The 1819 rescue, which happened during a Muslim uprising, and consequent removal of corrupt Turkish governor Mehmed Ruzdi Pasha is a holiday for Sarajevo's Jews, known as Purim di Saray. The governor had sought a huge ransom to spare the Jews' lives. The event was marked by a joint exhibition and conference depicting the events and celebrating nearly 500 years of peaceful coexistence between Jews and their Muslim neighbors, as well as between Jews and Orthodox Serbs and Catholic Croats.

"Bosnian Muslims and Jews are one body," said Bosnia's Muslim top cleric Husein Kavazovic. "Amid the ever-rising evil of anti-Semitism and Islamophobia ... we are renewing our pledge that we will remain good neighbors who will watch over each other as we did in the past."

The Muslim rebellion was recorded by renowned Sarajevo Jewish historian Mose Rafael Attias, also known as Zeki Effendi, in his book Sarajevo Megillah. The book's title is a reference to the Book of Esther, which is read aloud during the Jewish holiday of Purim. The holiday celebrates the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia and is normally held in about March.

Attias studied Islam and mediaeval Persian literature and was a passionate interfaith advocate. His tombstone, which has epitaphs in Bosnian, Hebrew and Turkish, the latter inscribed in Arabic script, has been renovated at the town's Jewish cemetery as part of the Purim bicentenary.

"The tombstone itself is a proof of Sarajevo's multiculturalism," Eli Tauber, an author and historian, told Reuters. "Close links between our communities are unique. The way we mark Purim is also unprecedented and could serve as a role model to the rest of the world." Jews have played a significant role in Sarajevo's cultural and economic life for 450 years. Expelled after the Christian re-conquest of the Iberian peninsula, they found sanctuary in the city, then part of the Ottoman Empire.

At the height of the city's influence, Sarajevo had eight synagogues serving some 12,000 Jews. But most of them were killed during World War Two, when the city was occupied by Nazi Germany. Fewer than 1,250 remained. The community recovered somewhat in the post-war era but was dealt another blow with Yugoslavia's bloody collapse and the subsequent siege of Sarajevo, the longest in modern history.

Before the Bosnian 1992-95 war, Sarajevo was a multi-ethnic melting pot - mosques, churches and synagogues standing virtually side by side. It afterwards become predominantly Muslim, but some 800 Jews living in the town remain an important part of its multi-ethnic identity.

Also Read: Vatican, Jews criticise Italy's right for snubbing anti-Semitism committee

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers – Shogun Orochi revealed as servant to Oden’s uncle Yasuie

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Prohibitory orders in Palghar district

Prohibitory orders have beenclamped in entire Palghar district of Maharashtra fromThursday to November 20 ahead of the verdict in the AyodhyacaseDistrict Collector Kailas Shinde issued the orderswith a view to maintain law and order, offici...

Kejriwal flags off 100 new buses in Delhi, says 3,000 more to come

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday flagged off 100 standard floor buses equipped with CCTV cameras and panic button under the cluster scheme from Rajghat Bus Depot. Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said Congratulations Delhi Today,...

Scientists conduct a study to find out if our thoughts alter our brains – details revealed

A recent interdisciplinary study has examined the influence of two different types of BCI on the brains of test subjects with no prior experience of this technology. The first subgroup was given the task of imagining that they were moving t...

Former Janpad Panchayat CEO gets four years in jail for fraud

A special court in Chhattisgarhs Raigarh district on Thursday awarded four years rigorous jail term to a former Chief Executive Officer CEO of a local Janpad Panchayat for embezzlement of government funds. Special Judge anti-corruption cour...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019