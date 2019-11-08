Juul Labs to stop sales of mint-flavored nicotine pods in U.S.

Juul Labs Inc said on Thursday it would immediately stop accepting orders for mint-flavored refills for its e-cigarettes in the United States.

The company had said last year it would pull popular flavors such as mango, cucumber and fruit from retail store shelves to reduce surging teenage use of its e-cigarettes.

As of Thursday, Juul said it would sell only tobacco and menthol flavors in the U.S. and it would not sell any other flavors unless first authorized by the FDA.

