International Development News
Development News Edition

Russia re-enacts historic wartime parade

  • PTI
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 02:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 02:01 IST
Russia re-enacts historic wartime parade
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Russian troops wearing World War II uniforms on Thursday marched across Moscow's Red Square in memory of the historic 1941 parade when Soviet soldiers went directly to the battlefield to fight the Nazis. The annual re-enactment featuring some 4,000 troops and T-34 tanks commemorated the legendary November 7, 1941 parade whose participants marched from Red Square to the front line, becoming a symbol of courage and patriotism.

Some 7,000 guests including World War II veterans watched the parade. "Our duty is to continue to be victorious and build a great country," Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said at the event.

The Red Army's triumph in the deadliest war in history is seen as a huge point of pride in Russia. In recent years, the victory in the 1941-1945 conflict -- known in Russia as the Great Patriotic War -- has acquired signs of cult status.

Nazi Germany's invasion on June 22, 1941 caught Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin by surprise and Nazi troops were able to come close to Moscow. The November 7 parade was seen as a much-needed morale booster and enraged Adolf Hitler.

Psychologist Irina Bobakova, whose grandfather was killed in 1941 in the battle for Moscow, said that it was important for a country to honor the memory of its history. "Otherwise, there will be no great future," she told AFP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

Cyclone Bulbul may intensify as it gets closer to India; see Live tracker

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Reid Ryan, Nolan Ryan out of key positions with Astros

The Houston Astros shook up the front office on Thursday, removing Reid Ryan as team president of business operations and installing the owners son in the role. Later in the day, Hall of Fame member Nolan Ryan -- Reids father -- said he was...

Geodrill says two employees killed in Burkina Faso attack

Geodrill Limited said on Thursday two of its employees were killed, after an ambush near a Canadian-owned mine in Burkina Faso killed at least 37.The incident took place between Fada and Boungou in East Region of Burkina Faso on Wednesday. ...

FACTBOX-How the SEC is making life easier for corporate America

Under the Trump administration, the Securities and Exchange Commission SEC has taken more than two dozen measures - including trimming rules - that make life easier for corporate America, according to a Reuters analysis of SEC announcements...

US STOCKS-Dow, S&P 500 hit record closes as investors digest trade news

The Dow and SP 500 notched record closing highs on Thursday as the latest signs of progress in U.S.-China trade relations relieved investors, but a report raising fresh worries about the outlook for a deal limited the days gains.China said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019