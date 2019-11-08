Russia thwarts activities of ISIS supporters in Dagestan

Moscow [Russia], Nov 8 (Sputnik/ANI): The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has thwarted, in cooperation with other agencies, the activity of a cell of supporters of the Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist group who had gathered at least 10 million rubles (USD 1,57,000) in Russia's Dagestan for the needs of terrorists operating in Syria. "Under the instruction of emissaries, members of the undercover cell...have organised resource funding of the activities of the international terrorist organization, having gathered at least 10 million rubles for this purpose," the FSB said in a press release on Friday.

Two members of the group have been detained and have already been interrogated. According to the FSB, they used to transfer money to terrorists in Syria through payment systems and payment cards. The FSB, the Investigative Committee, the Interior Ministry and the Federal Financial Monitoring Service had taken part in the large-scale operation. A criminal case under the article 'terrorist activities assistance' has been opened. (Sputnik/ANI)

