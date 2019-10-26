Shivakumar accorded tumultuous welcome by supporters in B'luru

Hundreds of Congress workers and supporters of senior party leader D K Shivakumar, who was released on bail from a Delhi prison in a money laundering case, gave him a grand welcome as he landed at the city airport on Saturday afternoon. The 57-year-old Vokkaliga strong man, who has his own support base in parts of old Mysuru region of Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara, Mandya and neighboring areas was greeted by supporters with flowers, crackers and a mammoth apple garland upon his arrival.

Shivakumar was brought to KPCC office here from the airport in a procession, as he waved and acknowledged supporters from an open car. Shivakumar was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on September 3 in the money laundering case and walked out of the Tihar Jail in New Delhi on Wednesday evening, after the Delhi High Court granted him a bail.

His arrest had led to widespread protest, especially in Ramanagara, Bengaluru rural, Mandya and other parts of old Mysuru region. It had even taken a caste colour with thousands of people belonging to the Vokkaliga community taking out a protest rally recently here against the arrest of Shivakumar and to express solidarity with him..

