Puducherry CM Narayanasamy invites Singaporean investors for UT's development

  • PTI
  • |
  • Singapore
  • |
  Updated: 08-11-2019 15:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 15:44 IST
Puducherry, a former French colony, is similar to Singapore in many ways, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said on Friday as he invited the Singaporean investors to participate in the UT’s economic development. Speaking at The Economic Times Asian Business Leaders Conclave 2019 held here on Friday, Narayanasamy said Puducherry shared many similarities with Singapore in the areas of culture, lifestyle, education, health and welfare schemes.

"We are second to none. Therefore, I call on you to come to Puducherry and if you feel right come and invest,” he said. He also highlighted the UT's tourism sector, saying 20 per cent of the tourists were from Europe.

"But we are not able to cater to the needs of the tourists," said Narayanasamy, giving the potential of investments in the tourism sector. "We want development in Puducherry,” he added.

Narayanasamy said he was visiting Singapore to promote industries in Puducherry and work out bilateral investments. "Our people also can come and invest in Singapore which is a safe place for investment," Narayanasamy said.

