AES Corp signs MOU to build $1.7bln gas-fired power plant in Vietnam
AES Corp. on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding with the Vietnamese government to build a $1.7-billion gas-fired power plant in Vietnam, the U.S. Embassy in Hanoi said.
The deal for building the 2.2-gigawatt Son My 2 Combined Cycle Gas Turbine Power Plant was signed in Hanoi in the presence of U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, the embassy said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
