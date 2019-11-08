International Development News
Development News Edition

Iraqi forces kill several protesters in Baghdad, Basra

Six demonstrators in Baghdad and five others in Basra were shot dead by Iraq's security forces on Thursday as they were trying to remove barriers blocking their march in Central Baghdad, the police and medical officials said.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Baghdad
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 17:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 17:34 IST
Iraqi forces kill several protesters in Baghdad, Basra
Demonstrators take part in the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad. Photo/Reuters. Image Credit: ANI

Six demonstrators in Baghdad and five others in Basra were shot dead by Iraq's security forces on Thursday as they were trying to remove barriers blocking their march in Central Baghdad, the police and medical officials said. The demonstrators were trying to reach the Green Zone, which houses government offices and foreign embassies.

According to sources, over 35 people were wounded in clashes near the capital city's Shuhada Bridge as mass protests continued for a 13th-straight day, reported Al Jazeera. As the demonstrators tried to remove barriers near two bridges that lead to the western bank of the Tigris River, the security forces have blocked all the bridges leading to the Green Zone.

As per security officials, additional security arrangements were made at the entrances leading to the Green Zone. Demanding political change, tens of thousands of protestors have taken to the streets since October in Baghdad and other parts of the country. The agitators complain of widespread corruption, a lack of job opportunities and poor basic services, including regular power cuts despite Iraq's vast oil reserves.

It is estimated that as many as 250 people have been killed since the unrest erupted on October 1. (ANI)

Also Read: UPDATE 2-Chile protesters stay in streets as Pinera says their demands 'loud and clear'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

CJI refers to bench headed by Justice Bobde a plea on grant of bail to convicts on HC delays

The Supreme Court Friday referred a plea to a bench headed by CJI-designate Justice S A Bobde to examine and evolve the possible solution to a legal question as to whether convicts are entitled to bail if high courts are unable to speedily ...

UPDATE 7-Protesters peacefully mourn dead student across Hong Kong

Protesters gathered across Hong Kong to mourn a university undergraduate who died on Friday after falling in a car park during pro-democracy demonstrations this week, a death that could yet trigger more unrest. Chow Tsz-lok, who studied at ...

Delhi govt takes in-principle decision for free pilgrimage to Nankana Sahib in Pakistan

The Delhi Cabinet on Friday took an in-principle decision to offer free pilgrimage to Nankana Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistans Kartarpur under its flagship Mukhyamantri Tirath Yatra Yojana for senior citizens. The decision was taken at a cabinet...

EU removes Belize from its tax haven blacklist - statement

European Union finance ministers removed on Friday the Central American country of Belize from the blocs blacklist of tax havens, according to an EU document.Belize has passed the necessary reforms to improve its tax regime for internationa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019