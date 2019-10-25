International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Chile protesters stay in streets as Pinera says their demands 'loud and clear'

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Santiago
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 03:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 03:29 IST
UPDATE 2-Chile protesters stay in streets as Pinera says their demands 'loud and clear'
Image Credit: Flickr

Protesters rallied in Santiago and around the country on Thursday afternoon as President Sebastian Pinera sent the first of a promised raft of legislation to Congress in a bid to address calls for an end to Chile's entrenched inequality. Tens of thousands of protesters gathered for mainly peaceful demonstrations which on Thursday included dancing, some displays of nudism, carnival-type costumes, and effigies of Pinera. There were also more instances of looting at supermarkets and clashes with police.

Prosecutors said on Thursday that since Wednesday night 734 more people had been charged in connection with protests, looting and arson nationwide, with 324 taken into custody in Santiago. More than 7,000 have been charged since Saturday. Protests that started over a hike to public transport fares boiled over on Friday into riots that have left at least 16 people dead, hundreds injured and millions of dollars' worth of damage to businesses and infrastructure.

An online poll conducted by local company Activa Research of 2,090 people between Oct. 22-23 found 83% of respondents said they supported the goals of the demonstrators, but 72.5% said they did not support violence as a method of protest. 'OPPORTUNITY FOR CHILE'

Pinera, a billionaire businessman, spoke to the nation on Thursday morning in a televised broadcast, saying he had heard "loud and clear" the demands of Chileans. The president said he would send a bill to Congress later on Thursday that would overturn a recent hike in electricity rates, one of several measures he said he hopes will turn the violent demonstrations into an "opportunity" for Chile.

He said he would follow it on Friday with a bill to increase the minimum pension by 20%. "I will keep sending projects to Congress to ... breathe life into this social agenda," Pinera said.

Ivan Flores, president of the opposition-led chamber of representatives, said lawmakers would skip a previously-planned recess to fast-track the reforms. Octavio Solis, 43, an unemployed security guard, said he hoped the government acted quickly.

"We're tired of all this, the protests, the looting. It's a disaster. This isn't the Santiago we once knew," Solis said as he waited in line to receive an unemployment payment. "We need good salaries and pensions for our elderly."

HUMAN RIGHTS

Copper miners in Chile, the world's top producer, said the riots had mostly spared production but problems persisted with port facilities, public transport and supply chains.

Most of Chile's private miners, including BHP Group Ltd , Anglo American Plc and Teck Resources Ltd , reported minimal impacts to their operations on Thursday. Truck drivers slowed traffic to a crawl on a major route connecting Santiago to port cities on Thursday, driving slowly in solidarity with protesters.

Chile's defense minister, Alberto Espina, said the authorities had launched investigations into allegations of abuse by security forces, as footage shared on social media purported to show excessive force used by police and soldiers. Reuters could not immediately confirm the authenticity of the footage.

"Let the institutions do their work," Espina told reporters on Thursday, calling on members of the public to be patient. "I ask that we don't prejudge." U.N. human rights boss Michelle Bachelet, a former president of Chile, wrote on Twitter on Thursday that she would send a mission to her home country to investigate allegations of human rights violations.

The Chilean government said it would welcome a U.N. delegation, along with representatives of global NGO Human Rights Watch. Foreign Minister Teodoro Ribera said on Thursday that there was "no chance" the government would call off two major global meetings in Santiago in the coming months, including welcoming U.S President Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping.

Hernan Larrain, the justice minister, said the curfew and state of emergency would only be called off once violent attacks had ceased. He said the deployment of the armed forces had been welcomed in poorer neighborhoods where, self-defense groups of people in yellow jackets have sprung up to patrol with rough weapons including bats and metal bars.

"We must value the work they have done to contain this situation," he said.

Also Read: UPDATE 6-Apple pulls app used to track Hong Kong police, protesters

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Firstly, I must thank Dr Deepali Mathur for organizing and collaborating with Devdiscourse in creating this campaign titled Mother, Not Patient and making me a part of it.Its my pleasure to listen to my previous speakers and through the ove...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Everyone was awestruck and saw something last week which was thought to be humanly impossible when marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge finished off 26 kms in 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds and created a world record in Vienna. Along with him, Keny...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

On October 15, 2019, SEBI had introduced a graded exit load for redemptions made within 7 days from the date of investment. The graded exit load ranges from 0.0070 to 0.0045. This move was introduced to bring in more stability into liquid f...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Im feeling highly blessed to be a part of this global communication campaign. I would like to thank the entire family of Bhagat Phool Singh Women University for allowing me to be a part of this campaign and awareness program that is the out...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

Amazon's faster shipping dents profits, more pain to come

Amazon.com Incs chief financial officer on Thursday said costs for its one-day shipping program will spike to around 1.5 billion during the holiday season as the online retailer speeds up free delivery to woo shoppers and fend off rivals li...

UPDATE 5-Massachusetts accuses Exxon in lawsuit of climate change deceit

The state of Massachusetts sued Exxon Mobil Corp on Thursday, accusing the oil giant of misleading investors and consumers for decades about the role fossil fuels play in climate change. Attorney General Maura Healey filed the lawsuit short...

Iraqi PM warns against violence on eve on planned anti-government protests

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said on Thursday people would be free to exercise their right to demonstrate at imminent anti-government protests, but warned violence would not be tolerated. Protesters had begun to gather in public sq...

Golf-Zozo Championship second round postponed due to bad weather

The second round of the Zozo Championship was postponed on Friday because of bad weather, tournament organisers tweeted.Tiger Woods posted his best score in over a year with a six-under-par 64 in Thursdays opening round and shares the lead ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019