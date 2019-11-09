U.S. condemns Syrian govt air strikes on civilians in northwest Syria -State Dept
The United States strongly condemns airstrikes by the Syrian government forces backed by Russia targeting hospitals and civilian infrastructure in northwestern Syria, Morgan Ortagus, State Department spokeswoman, said on Friday.
"These attacks over the last 48 hours have hit a school, a maternity hospital, and homes, killing 12 and injuring nearly 40," Ortagus said. "The latest reported incidents to reflect a well-documented pattern of attacks against civilians and infrastructure by Russian and Syrian forces."
