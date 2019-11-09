REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

International Development News
Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL HONGKONG-PROTESTS

Hong Kong mourning for student spirals into street violence HONG KONG - Candlelight Hong Kong vigils mourning a student who died on Friday after a high fall during a pro-democracy rally quickly spiraled into street fires, bursts of tear gas and cat-and-mouse clashes between pro-democracy protesters and police.

BRAZIL-CORRUPTION-COURT Brazil's leftist former president Lula released from prison

BRASILIA/CURITIBA, Brazil - Brazil’s leftist former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva left prison on Friday after a judge ordered his release, startling financial markets and reigniting both ends of the political spectrum with calls for demonstrations in coming days. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-RUSSIA-STONE Bannon delivers damaging testimony in trial of longtime Trump adviser Stone

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign CEO Steve Bannon delivered potentially damaging testimony on Friday against Roger Stone, describing communicating with Trump’s longtime adviser about WikiLeaks despite Stone’s denials and saying he believed Stone “had a relationship” with the website’s founder. HEALTH-VAPING-CDC

U.S. CDC reports 'breakthrough' in vaping lung injury probe as cases top 2,000 CHICAGO - Tests of lung samples taken from 29 patients with vaping-related lung injuries suggest all contained Vitamin E acetate, a discovery U.S. officials described as a “breakthrough” in the investigation of the nationwide outbreak that topped 2,000 cases this week.

BUSINESS USA-TRADE-CHINA

Trump says has not agreed to roll back tariffs on Chinese goods WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump on Friday said he has not agreed to rollbacks of U.S. tariffs sought by China, sparking fresh doubts about when the world’s two largest economies may end a 16-month trade war that has slowed global growth.

WEWORK-LAWSUIT WeWork, ex-CEO Neumann, Softbank sued over botched IPO, plummeting value

NEW YORK - WeWork officials, including co-founder and former Chief Executive Adam Neumann, are being sued by minority shareholders to recoup losses as the shared workspace provider pulled its initial public offering and saw its value plunge more than 87%. ENTERTAINMENT

FRANCE-DOHERTY-ARREST Paris police detain rocker Pete Doherty for buying drugs

PARIS - British rocker Pete Doherty has been arrested in Paris for buying drugs, the Paris prosecutor’s office said on Friday. PEOPLE-KEITH-FLINT

Late Prodigy singer Flint's belongings sell for nearly $450,000 LONDON - Clothes, furniture and music awards belonging to Keith Flint, the late frontman of the Prodigy, have sold for nearly $450,000 at auction, eight months after the 49-year-old singer was found dead at his home.

SPORTS SOCCER-USA-WOMEN

Soccer: U.S. women's team granted class action status in equal-pay lawsuit The members of the U.S. women’s national soccer team who sued the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) in March over allegations of gender discrimination can pursue their claims as a class action, a California court ruled on Friday.

OLYMPIC-USA-REFORMS USOPC introduces reforms in response to Nassar scandal

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) on Friday introduced the first wave of reforms to correct the organizational failings that allowed Larry Nassar, the former team doctor for USA Gymnastics, to prey on young athletes. UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS USA-FED/WILLIAMS

New York Federal Reserve Bank President Williams speaks at roundtable Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams participates in a moderated discussion before the "Coping with the Vulnerabilities of the Global Financial System" Roundtable Dinner organized by the Euro 50 Group, Center for International Governance Innovation (CIGI), Peterson Institute for International Economics (PIIE), and the China Finance 40 Forum, in New York.

8 Nov 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT RELIGION

INDIA-RELIGION/TEMPLE (PIX) India's top court to deliver its decision on contested religious site

Supreme Court rules on a disputed religious site that has been fiercely contested by majority Hindus and Muslims for decades, in the northern town of Ayodhya, where an ancient mosque was razed in 1992 by hardline Hindus who believe the site is the birthplace of Lord Ram, a physical incarnation of the Hindu god Vishnu. 9 Nov 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

SPORTS BOXING-KSI-PAUL/

Boxing - YouTube celebrities KSI and Logan Paul face off in rematch YouTube celebrities Olajide 'KSI' Olatunji and Logan Paul face off at the Staples Center in Los Angeles for a rematch of their August 2018 bout, which ended in a draw,

9 Nov CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

UKRAINE-CRISIS/WITHDRAWAL (PIX) (TV) Ukraine expected to withdraw forces in eastern Donetsk region

Ukraine expected to pull back forces and weaponry from a town in the eastern Donetsk region, the latest in a series of such moves that are a condition for four-way peace talks with Russia, France and Germany. 9 Nov 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS SPAIN-ELECTION/CATALONIA-PROTEST (PIX) (TV)

Democratic Tsunami calls for protest in central Barcelona Catalan secretive protest group Democratic Tsunami calls for a protest in Barcelona's Placa Catalunya and all across Spain on the eve of parliamentary elections.

9 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT GERMANY-BERLINWALL/TRABANT (PIX) (TV)

East German Trabant car parade in the former border village of Moedlareuth At the former border crossings a gate will be installed on November 9, which will be opened symbolically at 4 pm and will let the expected Trabi column pass through from the Thuringian to the Bavarian side.

9 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict on Saturday, CJI starts clearing high profile cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

