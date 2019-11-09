Two wheelchair-bound elderly Indian women complete 5-km Dubai run

Two elderly Indian women have successfully completed a 5-km run on wheelchairs in the UAE, media reports said on Saturday. Kusum Bhargava, 86, and Eiswari Amma, 78, participated in the Dubai run on Friday, Khaleej Times reported.

Bhargava, probably the oldest participant in the 5-km run, said that it was a great experience. "I met so many people who came and took photos with me. I completed the 5-km distance and all the credit goes to my daughter-in-law," she said.

Sharjah resident Ama, who was one of the oldest contestants, participated in the run with her sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren. Her family pushed her on a wheelchair from start to finish.

"My son would always take us to Dubai and show us the Sheikh Zayed Road lined with beautiful buildings. Today, when we were actually on the road on foot, it was truly amazing. "I couldn't help but marvel the architecture of the amazing buildings, especially the upcoming Museum of the Future. This is an amazing initiative where not only we get to enjoy fitness activities with our families, but we also got to see so many people of different nationalities. I have never experienced such a multi-cultural gathering before. It was absolutely wonderful," Amma said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)