Manmohan Singh, Capt Amarinder Singh arrive in Pakistan for Kartarpur corridor inauguration

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has arrived here via Kartarpur corridor, which will be inaugurated by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan later today. "Today is a historic moment for the Sikh community. Opening of the corridor will help in relations between Pakistan and India," Geo News quoted former Indian Prime Minister Singh as saying.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has also arrived here for the inauguration of the corridor. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Integrated Check Post (ICP) of Kartarpur corridor at Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district of Punjab, India.

Prime Minister Modi also flagged off the first 'jatha' of devotees travelling to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Narowal district of Punjab province in Pakistan. The ICP or the passenger terminal building is where pilgrims will get clearance to travel through the newly-built corridor. It will facilitate Indian pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Kartapur Sahib in Pakistan.

Before heading for Dera Baba Nanak, Prime Minister Modi paid obeisance at the historic Ber Sahib Gurdwara at Sultanpur Lodhi. India and Pakistan had on October 24 signed an agreement on the modalities for operationalising Kartarpur Sahib corridor, paving the way for its inauguration ahead of 550th birth anniversary of Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev. (ANI)

