REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/5 a.m ET

India's Supreme Court on Saturday awarded a bitterly disputed religious site to Hindus, dealing a defeat to Muslims who also claim the land that has sparked some of the bloodiest riots in the history of independent India.

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong protesters are planning a 24th straight weekend of pro-democracy rallies, including inside shopping malls across the Chinese-ruled city on Sunday, some of which have started peacefully in recent weeks and descended into violent chaos. U.S.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has the money and name recognition to shake up the Democratic presidential race, but he will face huge hurdles to the nomination if he makes the leap to become a formal candidate. USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT

White House official says he heard U.S. envoy push for investigation of Bidens WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An official on the White House's National Security Council said he heard the U.S. ambassador to the European Union explicitly press Ukrainian officials to investigate Joe Biden and his son, according to a transcript released on Friday by Democrats leading the impeachment probe of President Donald Trump.

WeWork data shows growth still doubling NEW YORK (Reuters) - WeWork owner The We Company disclosed data on Friday that showed expansion of its office-sharing business was almost doubling in size from a large pipeline of leases even as the money-losing company plans to slash costs and reduce its headcount.

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Alibaba has extended its investment banking syndicate as it works towards a $10 billion to $15 billion listing in Hong Kong at the end of the month, according to three sources with direct knowledge of the matter. ENTERTAINMENT

PARIS (Reuters) - British rocker Pete Doherty has been arrested in Paris for buying drugs, the Paris prosecutor's office said on Friday. PEOPLE-KEITH-FLINT

Late Prodigy singer Flint's belongings sell for nearly $450,000 LONDON (Reuters) - Clothes, furniture and music awards belonging to Keith Flint, the late frontman of the Prodigy, have sold for nearly $450,000 at auction, eight months after the 49-year-old singer was found dead at his home. SPORTS

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australia's ever-dependable Ash Barty doled out the dreaded double-bagel to Caroline Garcia, leveling the Fed Cup final at 1-1 against France after the opening day's singles in Perth on Saturday. BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP

NBA roundup: Bogdanovic drops Bucks at buzzer Bojan Bogdanovic drained the game-winning 3-pointer as time expired Friday to lift the Utah Jazz, who withstood a series of furious second-half comebacks by the Milwaukee Bucks, to a 103-100 victory in Salt Lake City.

