Cyclone Bulbul approaches Bangladesh's coastal area of Satkhira

A very severe category cyclone Bulbul is set to arrive at the Bangladesh coasts on Saturday midnight. To deal with the severe storm, Army teams have been deployed in the coastal region of Satkhira, Dhaka Tribune reported.

According to the Inter-Service Public Relations Directorate (ISPRD) of Bangladesh, the Army was deployed on Saturday to combat the tropical storm. "All coastal infantries of the Bangla army are prepared to take immediate action to provide all kinds of assistance during and post cyclonic destruction," ISPRD statement read.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said the cyclone 'Bulbul' is likely to weaken gradually and move northeastwards and cross West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts between Sagar Island and Khepupra. "Cyclone Bulbul's present intensity is 125-135 kmph, gusting to 150 kmph. It is likely to weaken gradually and move northeastwards and cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Sagar Island (WB) and Khepupra (Bangladesh)," the IMD said. (ANI)

