2 killed, 4 injured in suicide car bombing in Afghanistan

An Afghan police officer and a terrorist were killed and four police officers sustained injuries in a suicide car bombing carried out by the Taliban at a military camp in southern Kandahar province on Saturday, police said.

Provincial police spokesperson Jamal Barakzai told Xinhua news agency that the incident occurred after a terrorist rammed an explosive-laden military vehicle to a police camp in Chinarto, an area in Shah Wali Kot district. The camp belonged to the Afghan National Police.

The incident was followed by clashes between security forces and terrorists who arrived at the military base after the bombing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)