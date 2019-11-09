International Development News
Development News Edition

Congolese forces kill 25 Islamist rebels in eastern offensive - army

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kinshasa
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 22:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 22:24 IST
Congolese forces kill 25 Islamist rebels in eastern offensive - army
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Congolese forces said on Saturday they had killed 25 Islamist rebels since launching an offensive against them late last month in an eastern region also struggling with an Ebola outbreak. Seven soldiers from the Democratic Republic of Congo had also died since the campaign to root out the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) militia began on Oct. 30, the general in charge of the operation, Jacques Nduru, told Reuters.

He said the army had seized four of the group's positions around the eastern city of Beni in North Kivu province. Regular militia attacks have hampered efforts to contain Ebola across the area. The ADF, originally a Ugandan Islamist-inspired rebel group, has been operating along the Congo/Uganda border for more than two decades. It is one of a number of armed factions active in east Congo long after the official end of a 1998-2003 war.

Several of ADF's attacks have been claimed by Islamic State, but the extent of their relationship remains unclear.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

Now You See Me 3 – Benedict Cumberbatch’s role clarified, Know more on other cast

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Colts will be without QB Brissett vs. Dolphins

With their first victory of the season in the books, the Miami Dolphins now seek their first road victory when they take on the banged-up Colts in Indianapolis on Sunday. Its a crucial game for the heavily favored Colts 5-3, who could move ...

Construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya was in BJP manifesto for nearly three decades

The issue of construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, which was settled on Saturday by the verdict of the Supreme Court, has been finding a mention in the BJPs manifesto for nearly three decades and has been a key ideological matter which spu...

A special day spent in Punjab, says PM Modi

After inaugurating the Integrated Check Post ICP of the Kartarpur corridor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday shared some beautiful pictures on a social media platform and said that a special day was spent in Punjab. A special day sp...

Colts rule out Brissett, elevate QB Kelly to 53-man roster

The Indianapolis Colts elevated quarterback Chad Kelly to the 53-man roster on Saturday as starter Jacoby Brissett was downgraded to out for Sundays game against the Miami Dolphins. Brian Hoyer is expected to start in Brissetts place, with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019