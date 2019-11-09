International Development News
Development News Edition

REFILE-Anger grows as families bury the dead after Burkina Faso attack

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 22:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 22:40 IST
REFILE-Anger grows as families bury the dead after Burkina Faso attack
Hundreds of relatives, friends, and colleagues of the victims waited for hours to recover their bodies from a morgue in the capital Ouagadougou, as a procession of vehicles made its way to cemeteries across the city. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Relatives of people killed and survivors from an attack this week on a bus convoy of mineworkers in Burkina Faso were increasingly angry on Saturday at what they said was a lack of support from authorities and the mining company.

Hundreds of relatives, friends, and colleagues of the victims waited for hours to recover their bodies from a morgue in the capital Ouagadougou, as a procession of vehicles made its way to cemeteries across the city. "I am unhappy because I lost my colleague and I am unhappy with the way the government is dealing with this," said Mahamdi Mande, 32, as he waited for the body of his colleague, Moussa Ouattara.

Canadian gold mining company Semafo said five of its buses, which were traveling with a military escort, came under fire on Wednesday on the road leading to its Boungou mine in the East region. Authorities said 38 people were killed in the attack, one of the deadliest in years in the West African country. A survivor, who worked for Australian mining services provider Perenti, said neither Semafo nor Perenti had contacted him since the attack, in which he pretended to be dead to avoid being shot at.

"They need to treat me like a human being. They could have tried to talk to everyone. I can't understand it - they should have done better. What they have done for us is not enough," said the worker, who asked not to be identified for security reasons. Oumarou Tankouano, whose brother was killed, also said he had not been contacted by Semafo. "Maybe after the burials, they are going to contact us. I think if any support is to come, it should be from Semafo," the 34-year-old said.

Semafo and Perenti could not immediately be reached on a Saturday for comment. The government could not be reached for comment on Friday.

Survivors interviewed by Reuters have suggested the death toll could be much higher than the 38 officially reported. The convoy was likely carrying around 250 people, a security source who works in the sector and a worker at the mine have said previously, leaving dozens unaccounted for. Neither Semafo nor the authorities have confirmed how many people were in the convoy. The assailants' identity was unclear, but two witnesses said some attackers shouted an Islamic phrase.

All the bodies retrieved by the government had been formally identified by Saturday, public prosecutor Harouna Yoda said in a statement. Distraught and angry relatives had complained earlier that authorities had not let them view the bodies for days following the attack. Semafo has said the Boungou mine site, about 355 km (220 miles) from Ouagadougou, is secured, but it has suspended operations there.

Burkina Faso is struggling to combat surging Islamist violence in remote eastern and northern scrubland areas. A homegrown, three-year-old insurgency has spread over parts of the country, amplified by Islamist militant violence and criminality spilling over from its northern neighbor Mali.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

Now You See Me 3 – Benedict Cumberbatch’s role clarified, Know more on other cast

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya was in BJP manifesto for nearly three decades

The issue of construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, which was settled on Saturday by the verdict of the Supreme Court, has been finding a mention in the BJPs manifesto for nearly three decades and has been a key ideological matter which spu...

Colts will be without QB Brissett vs. Dolphins

With their first victory of the season in the books, the Miami Dolphins now seek their first road victory when they take on the banged-up Colts in Indianapolis on Sunday. Its a crucial game for the heavily favored Colts 5-3, who could move ...

A special day spent in Punjab, says PM Modi

After inaugurating the Integrated Check Post ICP of the Kartarpur corridor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday shared some beautiful pictures on a social media platform and said that a special day was spent in Punjab. A special day sp...

Colts rule out Brissett, elevate QB Kelly to 53-man roster

The Indianapolis Colts elevated quarterback Chad Kelly to the 53-man roster on Saturday as starter Jacoby Brissett was downgraded to out for Sundays game against the Miami Dolphins. Brian Hoyer is expected to start in Brissetts place, with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019