Cuba condemns Bolivia 'coup' after Morales resigns: foreign ministry

Cuba on Sunday strongly condemned what it called a 'coup' in Bolivia after long-time President Evo Morales resigned following weeks of protests over his disputed re-election.

Cuba "expresses solidarity with its brother president Evo Morales," Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said in a tweet, adding that Morales was "a protagonist and a symbol of the rights of the indigenous peoples of our Americas."

