Cuba condemns Bolivia 'coup' after Morales resigns: foreign ministry
Cuba on Sunday strongly condemned what it called a 'coup' in Bolivia after long-time President Evo Morales resigned following weeks of protests over his disputed re-election.
Cuba "expresses solidarity with its brother president Evo Morales," Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said in a tweet, adding that Morales was "a protagonist and a symbol of the rights of the indigenous peoples of our Americas."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
