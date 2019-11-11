International Development News
Nawaz Sharif to be removed from ECL today

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif would be removed from the Exit Control List (ECL) on Monday, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said, implying that he would be free to leave the country for medical treatment.

Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif would be removed from the Exit Control List (ECL) on Monday, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said, implying that he would be free to leave the country for medical treatment. The ailing PML-N leader was expected to leave Pakistan on Sunday but his departure was delayed because his name could not be taken off the ECL.

"Everybody is worried about Mian Nawaz Sharif's health but the issue should not be politicised," Geo News quoted governor Sarwar as saying. Sarwar said that the government had constituted a medical board since it was not willing to take any risks on Sharif's health. Sharif is suffering from multiple health complications, including erratic platelet count. He has been granted bail by the Islamabad High Court and Lahore High Court in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Chaudhry Sugar Mills cases respectively on humanitarian grounds. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

