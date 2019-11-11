Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurates India Pavilion at ADIPEC in UAE

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated the India Pavilion along with CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) Sultan Al Jaber at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) here on Monday. The India Pavillion has been set up by the Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry (FIPI), Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH) and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

"9 Indian oil and gas companies from the upstream, midstream, downstream and engineering segments have come along with @fipiind to set up an exhibition at ADIPEC 2019," Pradhan tweeted. "Welcomed the distinguished gathering to interact with our companies for embracing possibilities and exploring opportunities for mutual cooperation and growth. Each of our companies has put their best foot forward in showcasing what they have to offer to the oil and gas industry," he said in a follow-up tweet.

Pradhan further said, "For Government of India, #ADIPEC2019 is a high-calibre event, hosted by our close partner, the United Arab Emirates, and is an annual highlight of our events calendar." The Union Minister is currently in the UAE on a three-day visit since Sunday to participate in the inaugural ministerial session of ADIPEC. He is slated to participate in the session later in the day.

The ADIPEC is being held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from November 10 to 14. During the visit, Pradhan is scheduled to meet his UAE counterpart Suhail Mohamed Faraj Al Mazrouei and will discuss issues of bilateral hydrocarbon as well as steel sector engagement within the overall framework of India-UAE strategic partnership, according to an official statement.

On the sidelines of ADIPEC, the minister will meet his counterparts from various countries and heads of international energy organisations and CEOs of global oil and gas companies who are attending the event.He will also use the occasion to explore opportunities for steel exports to the Middle East. ADIPEC has become one of the most influential global conferences in the oil and gas sector, attracting 1,45,000 attendees, including ministers, global industry CEOs, policymakers and leading energy companies, the statement said. (ANI)

