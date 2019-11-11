International Development News
Muhammad Imran appointed new High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India

Diplomat Muhammad Imran is the country's new High Commissioner to India. He will replace current envoy Syed Muazzem Ali.

Muhammad Imran appointed new High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Diplomat Muhammad Imran is the country's new High Commissioner to India. He will replace current envoy Syed Muazzem Ali.

Imran currently serves as Bangladesh's Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates. He is a career diplomat belonging to the 1986 batch of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) Foreign Affairs cadre, Dhaka Tribune reported citing BSS.

Imran has also served as Bangladesh's Ambassador to Uzbekistan. He has worked in various capacities at Bangladesh Missions in Jeddah, Bonn, Berlin, and Ottawa as well as Deputy High Commissioner at the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

