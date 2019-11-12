International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Polish far-right groups march on independence anniversary

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Warsaw
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 02:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 02:28 IST
UPDATE 2-Polish far-right groups march on independence anniversary
Image Credit: Pexels

Tens of thousands of Poles took part in a far-right march in the capital Warsaw on Monday to mark Polish independence, an annual event that has become a focus of friction between nationalists and liberals. Some chanted "God, honour, homeland!" and "No to the European Union!" and waved red-and-white Polish flags. Others lit red flares, blanketing sections of the parade with smoke.

"We have to return to our roots. Our world has abandoned God and Christianity," Robert Bakiewicz, head of a group organising the march, told participants in central Warsaw. "We will die as the nations of western Europe are dying." A small group of hardline Italian far-right group Forza Nuova members also took part, waving flags.

Poland has become increasingly polarised since the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party came to power in 2015, calling for a revival of patriotic and Roman Catholic values in public life and a rejection of Western liberalism. Critics say PiS, which won a second term last month with 44% of the vote, has tacitly encouraged groups with roots in the fascist and anti-Semitic movements of the 1930s that organise the march, although the party denies this.

Last year, on the centenary of Polish independence, government officials and President Andrzej Duda, an ally of the PiS, agreed to hold a joint event with the annual march organisers, but walked at a distance, away from any overt displays of nationalism. This year, PiS held its own, separate events.

"Our nation has a mission and it has to fulfil it," PiS leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski said on Sunday. "Our mission is to sustain everything that's a foundation of our Christian civilisation. "We will walk this path, and if it's done in a thoughtful way, it will bring us to victory."

On Nov. 11, Poles commemorate the establishment in 1918 of the second Polish republic, created after World War One from parts of what was then Russia, Germany and Austria. Two years ago, the march was dotted with racist banners, some of them reading "Pure blood, clear mind" or "Europe will be white or uninhabited".

Before PiS came to power, scuffles between participants and police were not uncommon, but in recent years, more families with children have joined. On Monday, some wore stickers saying "Stop 447", in a protest against a U.S. law on the restitution of Jewish property seized during or after World War Two, an issue increasingly featuring in public debate in Poland.

The U.S. Department of State is expected to provide a nonbinding report to Congress later this year on property restitution, under legislation known as the Justice for Uncompensated Survivors Today (JUST) Act, or Act 447. Poland was home to one of the world's biggest Jewish communities before it was almost entirely wiped out by Nazi German occupiers who set up death camps such as Auschwitz on Polish soil.

Another far-right march, in the southwestern city of Wroclaw, was ended by city authorities due to racist remarks 25 minutes after it had begun. "The march was dissolved (...) due to hate-speech (anti-Semitism) and the use of pyrotechnics," the vice-president of the Wroclaw City Council, Bartlomiej Ciazynski, wrote on Facebook, adding that several hundred people took part in the march.

According to Poland's state news agency PAP, the police used water cannons to disperse the participants of the march.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

UPDATE 1-Apple co-founder says Apple Card algorithm gave wife lower credit limit

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Celtics F Hayward to have surgery on fractured hand

Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward will have surgery on his fractured left hand in New York on Monday afternoon, according to a report Monday by ESPNs Adrian Wojnarowski. According to Wojnarowski, Haywards agent Mark Bartelstein of Prior...

Soccer-VAR has been a success despite criticism, says Swarbrick

The use of the Video Assisted Referee VAR in the Premier League has been vindicated despite several controversial decisions and criticism from fans and pundits, the systems chief Neil Swarbrick said on Monday. Speaking to the media after th...

UPDATE 1-Google signs healthcare data and cloud computing deal with Ascension

Alphabet Incs Google signed its biggest cloud computing customer in healthcare yet, according to an announcement on Monday, gaining with the deal datasets that could help it tune potentially lucrative artificial intelligence tools.The Wall ...

Saudi vice defence minister meets Omani ruler in Muscat -state news

Saudi Arabias vice minister of defence visited Oman on Monday and met with ruler Sultan Qaboos, Omani state news agency ONA reported, following a deal to end a power struggle in the south of Yemen. The Saudi defence ministry said Prince Kha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019