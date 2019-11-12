International Development News
Development News Edition

UK should stop Cayman Islands same-sex marriage criminalisation, legal challenger says

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 05:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 05:35 IST
UK should stop Cayman Islands same-sex marriage criminalisation, legal challenger says
Image Credit: Flickr

A recent court decision upholding a ban on same-sex marriage in the Cayman Islands was condemned on Monday as "unacceptable" by the woman who with her partner spearheaded the campaign to legalise LGBT+ weddings in the British Overseas Territory.

Caymanian lawyer Chantelle Day and her partner Vickie Bodden Bush won a year-long court battle last year after being refused permission to marry, but an appeal by the British Overseas Territory's government resulted in a reversal in March. "It's unacceptable that the UK have allowed us to be in this position," Day told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in a telephone interview.

"The UK government isn't willing to act and is willing to allow a continuing breach of human rights. They're ultimately to blame because they have the power and they refuse to do anything." Legal protections for LGBT+ people in the Caymans lag far behind Britain's, with virtually no anti-discrimination laws in place and a higher age of consent than for heterosexuals.

Gay marriage supporters had said the case could have set a precedent for Britain's four other Caribbean territories of Anguilla, British Virgin Islands, Montserrat and Turks and Caicos Islands, where same-sex marriage remains illegal. The Premier of the Cayman Islands who supported the appeal had said in a statement it was done in the belief that "marriage should retain its traditional and religious definition and meaning, the union of one man and one woman".

While Thursday's ruling criminalised same-sex marriage, the judges wrote that same-sex couples should "expeditiously" be entitled to legal protection which is "functionally equivalent to marriage". For Day that would win legal residency for her partner and the couple's daughter.

But lawyer and LGBT+ activist Leonardo Raznovich called the ruling a "disaster" in terms of constitutional law and criticised Britain for being "unable or unwilling" to step in and "looking away." A spokeswoman for the UK's Foreign and Commonwealth Office, which oversees matters for the Cayman Islands said via email "We believe that all love is equal, which is why the UK Government changed our legislation to allow same-sex marriage.

"We hope that the Cayman Islands Legislative Assembly will act swiftly and take a decisive lead on this issue to ensure same sex couples are granted equal rights," she added. The spokeswoman declined to comment on potential UK's intervention, citing the country's current pre-election period.

Lawyer Jonathan Cooper of London's Doughty Street Chambers, who has represented the women, said there were "definite grounds for appeal" and that the next step would be bringing the case to the territory's Privy Council, its highest court. Day said the couple are considering their options.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

UPDATE 1-Apple co-founder says Apple Card algorithm gave wife lower credit limit

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

First Spanish royal visit crowns Havana's 500th party

Cuba is in party mode this week, despite tough economic times worsened by tighter U.S. sanctions, as it prepares for its first state visit by a Spanish king, to celebrate the 500th anniversary of the founding of Havana, the capital.Spains K...

Bucks' Middleton (thigh) out 3-4 weeks

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton will miss three-to-four weeks because of a left thigh contusion. He was injured in Sundays win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, leaving the game in the third quarter. He underwent an MRI exam and furth...

UPDATE 4-Vindman should not fear retaliation over Ukraine testimony -Pentagon's Esper

U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman should not fear retaliation over his testimony to the U.S. Congress in its impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Monday. Vindman, now detailed to...

Bolivia armed forces commander orders troops onto streets against 'vandals'

Bolivias Armed Forces Commander Williams Kaliman said on Monday he had ordered troops to conduct joint operations with police against groups of vandals.The Bolivian capital La Paz is braced for violent clashes with thousands of supporters o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019