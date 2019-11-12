PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Nov 12

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Martin Gilbert to take Revolut chair in January https://on.ft.com/2O00IfP

British Steel rescued by Chinese group Jingye https://on.ft.com/2p8c20S

Vodafone strikes deal with BT to expand broadband coverage https://on.ft.com/32DIDsY

Burger King and Unilever launch meat-free 'Rebel Whopper' https://on.ft.com/2QbhJWP

Overview British-based digital bank account provider Revolut has appointed city veteran Martin Gilbert as its inaugural chairman.

China's Jingye Group has bought British Steel in a deal to rescue 4,000 jobs, the group plans to invest 1.2 billion pounds ($1.54 billion) in the steelmaker over the next decade. Network operator Vodafone Plc has struck a deal with Britain's biggest broadband provider BT Group Plc to provide broadband in three British cities.

U.S.-based fast food service provider Burger King has selected consumer goods company Unilever NV to supply its upcoming plant-based burgers in around 2,500 outlets in Europe. ($1 = 0.7815 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

