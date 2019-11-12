International Development News
Development News Edition

Plane carrying Bolivia's Morales to Mexico takes off: Mexican FM

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mexico City
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 09:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 09:14 IST
Plane carrying Bolivia's Morales to Mexico takes off: Mexican FM
Image Credit: Flickr

Former president Evo Morales left Bolivia aboard a Mexican military airplane on Monday night, Mexico's foreign minister said, a day after his shock resignation.

Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard earlier said the North American country had granted Morales's request for asylum.

The 60-year-old resigned from the presidency on Sunday after losing the support of the armed forces following three weeks of street protests over his disputed re-election to a fourth term.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Make cancer treatment affordable, upgrade infrastructure: Par panel

A parliamentary panel has urged the government to upgrade the infrastructure for cancer treatment and make it affordable by enlarging the network of a leading healthcare institute, as it expressed concern over nearly two-thirds of the patie...

Africa Investment Forum 2019 vows to unlock more investments, huge profitable opportunities

The 2019 Africa Investment Forum opened on Monday, November 11 living up to its promise to move from commitment to action.A USD 500 million equity deal presented by the Africa Infrastructure Investment Fund last year, to speed up investment...

Hurricanes avenge loss to Sens with blowout win

The Carolina Hurricanes responded from one of their most miserable games of the season, throttling the visiting Senators 8-2 on Monday night, avenging a loss at Ottawa two nights earlier. Sebastian Aho scored twice, and Warren Foegele, Mart...

Watson appointed president of Australian Cricketers' Association

Former all-rounder Shane Watson has been appointed as the president of the Australian Cricketers Association ACA, a position, he says, will help him to give back to the game. The appointment was made at the ACAs Annual General Meeting AGM w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019