Plane carrying Bolivia's Morales to Mexico takes off: Mexican FM
Former president Evo Morales left Bolivia aboard a Mexican military airplane on Monday night, Mexico's foreign minister said, a day after his shock resignation.
Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard earlier said the North American country had granted Morales's request for asylum.
The 60-year-old resigned from the presidency on Sunday after losing the support of the armed forces following three weeks of street protests over his disputed re-election to a fourth term.
