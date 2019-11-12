International Development News
Pak Cabinet to decide on removing Nawaz Sharif from ECL today

The Pakistan cabinet will decide on removing former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from the Exit Control List (ECL) based on the recommendations from a sub-committee which is slated to take up the matter on Tuesday.

  • Islamabad
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 10:26 IST
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Pakistan Cabinet will decide on removing former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from the Exit Control List (ECL) based on the recommendations from a sub-committee which is slated to take up the matter on Tuesday. The ailing PML-N leader was expected to leave Pakistan on Sunday but his departure was delayed after his name could not be taken off the ECL.

The sub-committee of the Cabinet will discuss an application filed by the leader of opposition in the National Assembly and Nawaz's brother Shahbaz Sharif, who wants his elder brother to fly to London for better medical care, Dawn reported. The sub-committee comprises of country's Law Minister Farogh Naseem as its chairman, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar and the interior secretary. They will discuss the issue and apprise Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan about its recommendation after which Khan would take the final decision on the matter.

Sharif is suffering from multiple health complications, including erratic platelet count. He has been granted bail by the Islamabad High Court and Lahore High Court in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Chaudhry Sugar Mills cases respectively on humanitarian grounds. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

