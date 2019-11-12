Sirens sound in central Israel, warning of rockets from Gaza
Sirens sounded in central Israeli towns on Tuesday, the military said, warning of possible rocket launches from the Gaza Strip after Israel killed a top Palestinian militant there.
The Israeli news site Ynet said sirens were also heard in the commercial capital of Tel Aviv, but there was no immediate official confirmation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
