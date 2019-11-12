International Development News
Sirens sound in central Israel, warning of rockets from Gaza

  • Jerusalem
  Updated: 12-11-2019 11:56 IST
  • Created: 12-11-2019 11:01 IST
Sirens sounded in central Israeli towns on Tuesday, the military said, warning of possible rocket launches from the Gaza Strip after Israel killed a top Palestinian militant there.

The Israeli news site Ynet said sirens were also heard in the commercial capital of Tel Aviv, but there was no immediate official confirmation.

