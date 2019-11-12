REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6:00 a.m. GMT/2:00 p.m. SGT

A flash mob sprang up in the heart of Hong Kong’s financial center on Tuesday, hours after police fired tear gas at a university campus and territory-wide transport disruptions wreaked commuter havoc in the Chinese-ruled city.

BOLIVIA-ELECTION/ Bolivia's Morales boards plane to Mexico as protests rage in La Paz

LA PAZ (Reuters) - Bolivia’s ousted president Evo Morales was flying to political asylum in Mexico on Monday night, the latest step the once-beloved leader’s rapid fall, while military and police deployed in the streets of La Paz to quell violence. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT/ Democrats release new batch of testimony from Trump impeachment inquiry

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A senior Pentagon official detailed confusion and concern in the U.S. national security apparatus after the White House blocked aid to Ukraine without explanation, according to testimony released on Monday by the congressional impeachment panel into U.S. President Donald Trump. USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT-MULVANEY/

White House's Mulvaney to sue over House impeachment subpoenas WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney on Monday withdrew his request to join a lawsuit seeking a court ruling on whether witnesses must testify in the U.S. House of Representatives impeachment probe into President Donald Trump, saying he would bring his own case, according to a court document.

BUSINESS WEWORK-CEO/

WeWork begins search for a new CEO: sources WeWork has started a search for a new chief executive following the departure of co-founder Adam Neumann, people familiar with the matter said on Monday, as the U.S. office-sharing start-up seeks to reverse its widening losses.

ALPHABET-ASCENSION-PRIVACY/ Google signs healthcare data and cloud computing deal with Ascension

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc’s Google has signed its biggest cloud computing customer in healthcare to date, in a deal giving it access to datasets that could help it tune potentially lucrative artificial intelligence (AI) tools. ENTERTAINMENT

TELEVISION-STARWARS-MANDALORIAN/ Disney takes 'Star Wars' to streaming with 'Mandalorian'

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (Reuters) - The next adventure in the “Star Wars” movie and TV franchise, arriving Tuesday on Walt Disney Co’s new streaming service, takes place on a lawless planet at the outer reaches of the galaxy. AUCTION-DISNEY/

Disneyland 'Tiki' birds among vast theme park auction LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A Los Angeles gallery is preparing to auction more than 1,500 rare items from Disneyland and Walt Disney World, dating back to the theme park’s founding in the 1950s.

SPORTS BASKETBALL-NBA-NOP-HOU/

Harden scores 39 as Rockets beat depleted Pelicans James Harden scored 39 points and Russell Westbrook added 26 as the visiting Houston Rockets won their fourth consecutive game, beating the injury-depleted New Orleans Pelicans 122-116 on Monday night.

BASEBALL-MLB-ROOKIE-OF-THE-YEAR/ Alonso, Alvarez easily win Rookie of Year awards

Pete Alonso, the most productive rookie home run hitter in baseball history, and Yordan Alvarez were landslide winners of baseball’s Rookie of the Year awards on Monday. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS GREECE-CHINA/ (PIX) (TV)

Chinese President visits Greece Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to take a tour of the Acropolis Museum in Athens as part of his visit to Greece.

12 Nov 03:30 ET / 08:30 GMT GERMANY-POLITICS/MERKEL (TV)

Germany's Merkel addresses Employers' Association German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz and Economy Minister Peter Altmaier are due to hold speeches at an event by the Confederation of German Employers' Associations (BDA) in Berlin. Merkel is due to speak at 0930 GMT, Altmaier at 1230 GMT and Scholz at 1330 GMT.

12 Nov 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT

President Donald Trump may release new Ukraine transcript as impeachment heads to more public phase President Donald Trump as early as Tuesday could release another partial transcript of a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as the Democratic-led impeachment probe into his dealings with that country enters a new and more public phase with televised hearings featuring diplomats who raised concerns over his dealings with Ukraine.

12 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-PROCEDURES

FACTBOX-What rules will the House use in televised impeachment hearings? When millions of Americans on Wednesday watch the first televised hearing in the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday, they will see a different procedure than is ordinarily used for congressional committee hearings.

12 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-HEARINGS

EXPLAINER-What to expect from the televised Trump impeachment hearings this week Here is what to expect as U.S. Democrats launch the public phase of their impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, with open, televised hearings set for Wednesday and Friday in the House of Representatives.Since launching their inquiry on Sept. 24 into allegations that Trump abused his office for personal political gain, lawmakers in the Democratic-run House of Representatives have been holding hearings with current and former officials behind closed doors. 12 Nov 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

BRAZIL-POLITICS/ Brazil's President Bolsonaro quits his fractious PSL party

President Jair Bolsonaro meets with members of his divided PSL party to announce he is leaving to set up a new party. 12 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS COLUMN-MILLER/MEDICARE (PIX)

Rising Medicare prices will shrink Social Security inflation adjustment next year The cost of Medicare is going up next year - way up. Federal officials announced late last week that the standard monthly premium for Medicare Part B (outpatient services) will jump 6.7% to $144.60. The annual deductible will rise by a similar amount. The Medicare-and-COLA (cost of living adjustment) math underscores the broad challenge retirees face in protecting themselves against inflation.

12 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION

Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday

12 Nov 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT USA-FED/BARKIN

Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Barkin speaks in Danville, Va. Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks on "Getting People off the Sidelines: the Ultimate Work Force Development Plan" before the Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce, in Danville, Va.

12 Nov 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT USA-TRUMP/TRADE (PIX) (TV)

Trump speaking at New York Economic Club U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a speech on "trade and economic policy" at the Economic Club of New York.

12 Nov 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT USA-FED/HARKER

Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Harker participates in moderated q&a Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker participates in moderated Q&A, "What's Next for the U.S. Economy and the Fed?" before the Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing (SABEW) Fall Conference, in New York. 12 Nov 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE USA-COURT/IMMIGRATION (PIX) (TV)

Supreme Court hears Trump bid to end "dreamer" program The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on President Donald Trump’s bid to end the DACA program, which protects so-called “dreamer” immigrants from deportation.

12 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT AUSTRALIA-ABUSE/PELL

Australia's High Court decides whether to hear ex-Vatican treasurer's appeal against child sex assault convictions Australia's High Court rules on whether it will hear former Vatican treasurer George Pell's appeal to overturn his conviction for sexually abusing two 13-year-old choir boys. 13 Nov 17:30 ET / 22:30 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)